coronavirus texas

Coronavirus: Houston death toll and number of infected rises

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred new coronavirus cases and a ninth death have been reported in the city of Houston.

A man in his 60s died from the virus, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The man also had an underlying medical condition.

Since Friday, 103 new cases were reported in the city, which brought the number of infected to 690. That number does not include deaths or infected people outside the city limits.

MORE: Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: Rising death toll and 2,,100+ cases

The announcement was made following a tour of the Houston Food Bank, which has been operating 23-hours a day during the pandemic. Turner and others in attendance wore masks while addressing the public, marking the first time we've seen the mayor following new recommendations from the CDC on wearing masks.

READ ALSO: Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says

In total, there were 690 positive coronavirus cases in Houston, as of Saturday.

On Thursday, a third free coronavirus testing site opened in northeast Houston, and like the first two, it's completely free. Unlike other testing sites set up in the city, health officials say pre-screening is not required to be tested.

READ MORE: Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston at Forest Brook Middle School

SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Rep. Al Green, Chinese media CEO distribute 10,000 masks
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 28 deaths and 2,122 cases
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
What to do about workplace concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources say | LIVE
Rain showers moving into Houston area
Rep. Al Green, Chinese media CEO distribute 10,000 masks
You may have to wait in line to enter grocery stores
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Show More
Small businesses may be eligible for federal relief now
Stalled car, tow truck smashed by oncoming train
NOT REAL NEWS: All fake COVID-19 headlines from this week
What to do about workplace concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint
More TOP STORIES News