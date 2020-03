HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus is impacting southeast Texas blood supplies because officials say people are afraid to donate.Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center says it is in vital need of donations, especially for O positive and O negative blood and red blood cells.According to the blood center, COVID-19 poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, and there is no risk of contracting the virus from donating.A blood donation could save up to three lives.You can make an appointment to give blood at giveblood.org.