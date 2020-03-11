Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine as pandemic spreads

EL SALVADOR -- The country of El Salvador declared a quarantine on Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus there.The president sent out a tweet explaining how El Salvador is following the lead of other countries, declaring a quarantine across the country for 30 days.Only citizens will be allowed to enter the country, all schools will be suspended for three weeks, and any gatherings of 500 people or more will also be suspended for the next 21 days.There are no confirmed cases in El Salvador, but 56 people are under quarantine.