Health & Fitness

Coronavirus case among quarantined patients in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A patient with coronavirus is quarantined in San Antonio, making this the 15th case of the disease in the United States.

The person is in federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient returned to the United States on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on Feb.7.

This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland to test positive for coronavirus.

The CDC says he or she is isolated and being treated at a hospital nearby. The organization also expects the number of cases to go up, as more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan antoniocdccoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
Springless trampolines may make backyards safer for kids
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
Show More
Accused flasher fleeing from police hit and killed on East Fwy
Teen catches 7-foot, 190-pound alligator gar in Ft. Bend Co.
Australian koalas get help from League City girl after bushfires
Cleburne Cafeteria voted best cafeteria in the country
Man fights to take emotional support cutout of Trump to clinic
More TOP STORIES News