A consumer advocacy group is warning parents to skip the slime for Christmas this year.According to the annual Trouble in Toyland Safety Survey, the group says it found "dangerously high" levels of the chemical boron in some popular slime toys.The boron was likely in the form of borax, which can be deadly if swallowed.A member of the American Chemical Society refutes the findings, saying not all forms of Boron are toxic, and saying that most slimes are considered very low in toxicity.