Woman agrees to giving her kidney to a complete stranger

WEST ASHLEY, South Carolina -- About six months ago, Lashonda Pugh wrote a message in chalk on her car's back window.The message was a plea for her son, who was in need of a new kidney."Miss Starr just gave my son a chance to live life like a normal 24-year-old," said Pugh."I can't really explain it, it just completely moved me," kidney donor Starr Gardy told WCIV-TV. "I took a picture of it and I went in Walmart and I was shopping, and all I could picture was there is somebody in here who has this weight on their shoulders."Pugh's son, Daniel Jones had the chance to meet the woman he calls his angel."It's a lot," said Jones. "Knowing that I have her organ in my body, we're family now. So, she's not just a stranger anymore, she's my aunt."