Health & Fitness

Woman agrees to giving her kidney to a complete stranger

WEST ASHLEY, South Carolina -- About six months ago, Lashonda Pugh wrote a message in chalk on her car's back window.

The message was a plea for her son, who was in need of a new kidney.

"Miss Starr just gave my son a chance to live life like a normal 24-year-old," said Pugh.

"I can't really explain it, it just completely moved me," kidney donor Starr Gardy told WCIV-TV. "I took a picture of it and I went in Walmart and I was shopping, and all I could picture was there is somebody in here who has this weight on their shoulders."

Pugh's son, Daniel Jones had the chance to meet the woman he calls his angel.

"It's a lot," said Jones. "Knowing that I have her organ in my body, we're family now. So, she's not just a stranger anymore, she's my aunt."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinacnnacts of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News