HEALTH & FITNESS

Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80

EMBED </>More Videos

A new startup is selling an $80 box of tissues engineered to give you a cold virus that will allow you to get sick on your own terms. (Vaev Tissue)

There are some expensive tissues for sale this cold and flu season and it's just not the $80 price tag that will make you cringe.

The pricey tissues come pre-infected with germs.

Yes, that's for real. At least, a new startup called Vaev claims it is.

The company says the tissues are engineered to give you a cold virus that will allow you to get sick on your own terms -- when you want -- and then protect you during the rest of the season.

Yahoo News quoted one doctor, who says this will not work because there are so many different types of cold viruses.

Another doctor said these tissues are "a waste of money."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth carebusinessbizarrebuzzworthycold bluecoldfluillness
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Texas among states with highest rates of unvaccinated kids
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Think your child may be vaping? There are tests for that
SPONSORED: Houston Auto Show 2019
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Suspected drunk driver could face upgraded charge
Man who set attorney, son on fire sentenced to 40 years
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
The Village School responds after incident with security guard
Sleet spotted in Houston and surrounding areas
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through
Show More
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking spot fight
Police investigating attack on Austin gay couple as hate crime
Chris Brown, 2 others released from custody after rape arrest
Deshaun Watson named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal
New task force will promote self-driving cars in Texas
More News