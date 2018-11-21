A University of Maryland student died after being diagnosed with adenovirus.
Family members say 18-year-old Olivia Paregol was battling Crohn's disease while living in an on-campus dorm known for having mold problems.
They say Paregol was tested for the adenovirus only after learning that five other students were diagnosed.
Eleven children have died in recent months at a pediatric care facility in New Jersey following an outbreak of the virus.
Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people. It can cause mild cold or flu symptoms, and some strains also cause diarrhea and pinkeye.
The more potent strains can cause more serious respiratory illness, especially among those with weak immune systems.
Over the past decade, severe illness and death from type 7 adenovirus have been reported in the United States, according to the CDC, but it's unclear how many have died from it.
The CDC cited a 2001 scientific paper that reported a 1998 outbreak of type 7 at a facility in Chicago that left eight patients dead. The paper said civilian outbreaks were not frequently reported because of a lack of lab resources.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
