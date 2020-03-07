Coronavirus

Chinese hotel used to observe coronavirus contacts collapses; dozens trapped

BEIJING -- A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday, trapping some 70 people, state media reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

At least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province, the Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily and other outlets reported.

The 80-room hotel had been converted by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients, according to People's Daily.

The hotel collapsed at about 7:30 p.m., news reports said, citing the city government.

Photos on news websites showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris. Rubble was piled on cars in front of the building.

The hotel opened in June 2018, with rooms on the fourth to seventh floors of the building, the newspaper Beijing Youth Daily said.

An unidentified hotel employee cited by the Beijing Youth Daily said the owner carried out "foundation-related construction" before the disaster. It gave no details.

China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases, by far the most in the world. It reported 99 new cases on Saturday, its first daily increase of less than 100 since Jan. 20. The government also reported 28 new fatalities, raising the mainland's death toll to 3,070.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscollapsehotelcoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
New Astros autograph signing policies at spring training
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended church in Houston
Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue
New Astros autograph signing policies at spring training
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Man breaks into downtown hotel, prompting evacuations
Show More
3 Texas men killed in Georgia plane crash identified
Man found shot to death inside car in Greenspoint
Coronavirus latest: ABC13's Morning News
Low pollen levels, beautiful weather coming up this weekend
Man drives Uber covered in plastic bubble amid coronavirus fear
More TOP STORIES News