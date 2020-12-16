data journalism

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to health care providers across the country and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMBED More News Videos

Where are you in line for the vaccine? See for yourself!



Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state. The priority groups used here were determined by a special committee of the National Academies of Sciences to offer guidance to the federal and state governments.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
SW Houston neighborhoods see 20% increase in average income
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Action 13: Vaccinating Houston' town hall
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special to kick off today
Relative peace remained during Pres. Trump's Texas visit
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he will guest-host on 'Jeopardy!'
Patchy frost by sunrise
Show More
Andre Johnson to Watson: I would stand my ground against Texans
Houston ISD canceling sports and UIL events amid COVID-19
New study finds COVID-19 could cause long-term lung damage
US economy lost 140K jobs in December, all held by women
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
More TOP STORIES News