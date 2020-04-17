Coronavirus

Friday marks 47th straight day of Harris Co. emergency activation during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston area closing in on six weeks since its first COVID-19 case was identified, Harris County emergency managers still want residents to continue following guidelines.

Francisco Sanchez, deputy coordinator of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, offered an updated on the county's response Friday, which he says marked the 47th consecutive day his office has been activated during the pandemic.

Sanchez reiterated a few points expressed by county and Houston city leaders over the week, including the availability of new testing sites in the community as well as Walgreens locations.

The deputy coordinator also urged people to fill out online the U.S. Census, adding that the data from the surveys can help with grants to address crises like COVID-19. And he promoted to residents to send their business to local restaurants that are still offering take-out, echoing a similar message sent by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Above the main points, though, Sanchez said any measures, including relaxing of social distancing, will be made based on data. He touched on whether the county is preparing to adjust its guidelines after the White House's three-phase measure to reopen.

On Thursday, the White House said states and counties would have control over when and how to institute the guidelines. The county's own "Stay Home, Work Safe" order remains in effect until the end of April.

