Changes in food stamps reduced risk of obesity in children

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A new study from Tulane University found that changes to WIC food stamps helped reduce obesity risk by as much as 11 percent.WIC is a federal program that provides food and other nutrition-based resources to children under the age of five living in low-income households.Researchers looked at changes in obesity in kids up to four years old in Los Angeles County after changes in the WIC food rules were made in 2009.These changes included reducing the amount of juice, milk, cheese, and eggs given out, while adding more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.Researchers found that, compared to kids who received the old food package, kids who received the new WIC food package had better growth and less risk of obesity. Even children who were enrolled late, particularly two to three year old boys, had an 11 percent lower risk of obesity with the new WIC food package than children who enrolled late and only received the old food package.