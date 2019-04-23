Health & Fitness

Changes in food stamps reduced risk of obesity in children

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A new study from Tulane University found that changes to WIC food stamps helped reduce obesity risk by as much as 11 percent.

WIC is a federal program that provides food and other nutrition-based resources to children under the age of five living in low-income households.

Researchers looked at changes in obesity in kids up to four years old in Los Angeles County after changes in the WIC food rules were made in 2009.

These changes included reducing the amount of juice, milk, cheese, and eggs given out, while adding more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Researchers found that, compared to kids who received the old food package, kids who received the new WIC food package had better growth and less risk of obesity. Even children who were enrolled late, particularly two to three year old boys, had an 11 percent lower risk of obesity with the new WIC food package than children who enrolled late and only received the old food package.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslouisianafood stampschildrenobesityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News