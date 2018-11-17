According to the public health department, the patient, a resident of Chambers County has been released from the hospital.
Health officials say they are actively monitoring the case.
The health department did not release details of when and where the patient may have been exposed to the virus.
The public health department is recommending residents to protect themselves from the virus, especially those over the age of 50 who are at greater risk.
Health department officials recommend people use approved repellents that contain DEET to help keep mosquitos away and to wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
- High fever
- Headache
- Neck stiffness
- Tremors
- Convulsions
- Muscle weakness
- Vision loss
- Numbness
For more information about the West Nile Virus visit, TxWestNile.org