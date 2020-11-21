coronavirus pandemic

CDC coronavirus update: Agency says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying most coronavirus infections are spread by people who don't have symptoms.

The agency published the updated guidance on its website Friday.

According to the CDC, 24% of spread is from asymptomatic people.

About a third is from those who are pre-symptomatic, and 41% is from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CNN reported.

RELATED: CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel

The CDC says asymptomatic spread is why wearing masks is so important.

The CDC also adjusted its guidance Thursday to recommend that Americans do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, due to surging COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country.

The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with, as gathering with family and friends from outside of the household can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Schools with COVID-19 related staff concerns can go virtual
When the COVID-19 vaccine will make its rounds in Houston
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Wrong-way driver slams into HPD cruiser
Local organizations team up to give free Thanksgiving food
Heavy traffic reported along S. Main due to meal giveaway
Dense fog this morning, 3 fronts in the forecast
Show More
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Nov. 21
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Doctor warns thousands could die before COVID-19 vaccine
8 injured during 'active shooter incident' in Wisconsin mall
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
More TOP STORIES News