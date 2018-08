CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak

EMBED >More News Videos Products recently recalled for salmonella

Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces with warm, soapy water

Put frozen food away within two hours or toss it

Use a food thermometer to make sure everything is properly cooked

The summer heat is raising concerns about food safety.To help keep people safe, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls Officials said the warmer weather is creating ideal conditions for the spread of salmonella.They are reminding people of these simple steps to keep your food safe:Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States.