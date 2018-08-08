HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.

By
The summer heat is raising concerns about food safety.

To help keep people safe, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.
CHECK YOUR FOOD: List of popular products recalled due to salmonella
Products recently recalled for salmonella


Officials said the warmer weather is creating ideal conditions for the spread of salmonella.

They are reminding people of these simple steps to keep your food safe:

  • Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces with warm, soapy water
  • Put frozen food away within two hours or toss it
  • Use a food thermometer to make sure everything is properly cooked


Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States.
