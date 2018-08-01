HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to remind those who are sexually active to not wash or reuse condoms. (WTVD)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to remind those who are sexually active to not wash or reuse condoms.

Yes, apparently, that's a thing people do.

It's widely known that condoms are used to help protect against sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies, if they're used properly.

However, after reports that people were misusing condoms by washing and reusing them, the CDC wanted to remind the public that condoms are a one and done kind of device.

"We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act," the CDC tweeted.



But why can't you wash them?

Well, Dr. Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist at the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, told BuzzFeed that by using a condom more than once, it diminishes the protective effect of condoms and can cause breakage, slippage, or leakage.

"Soap and water won't kill all of the tiny microorganisms on or inside the condom, and it can only make the latex more prone to tear," she said.

By reusing them, people are putting their partners at a greater risk of infections.

For more information about condom effectiveness or about sexually transmitted diseases, visit the CDC's website.

Related: 'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexcdccenters for disease controlpregnancybuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Ryan's Challenge: Finding a Cure for VEDS
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with killing Houston woman he dated for a month
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Is that an angel in clouds?
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Show More
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
More News