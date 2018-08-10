HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases

CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018. (KTRK)

Backyard chickens may be trendy. However, the Centers for Disease Control says they're risky to your family's health.

The CDC says it's documented 212 cases of salmonella since February linked to backyard chickens and ducklings.

At least 44 of those sickened have been hospitalized, and a quarter of the cases were in children under the age of five.

Anyone in contact with the birds should wash their hands thoroughly.
