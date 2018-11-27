HEALTH & FITNESS

Caught on video: Mice scurry through Just Salad at 30 Rock food court

Mice were caught on video scurrying through Just Salad. (Eli Colon/Facebook)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
The CEO of Just Salad is speaking out after a passerby spotted multiple mice running around the chain's Rockefeller Plaza location.

Eli Colon said he spotted at least six mice running through the restaurant located in the basement food court around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Colon said he spotted the rodents running around the empty store after eating at a different restaurant in the same food court.



Just Salad CEO & Founder Nick Kenner released the following statement:
"This location is underground in a concourse area prone to mice activity. We closed this store for several days to give our team the Thanksgiving holiday off and did not notice the issue in a timely matter. Rodent activity has been a struggle for the concourse area in general.

We are closing our 30 Rock location at the end of December and are excited to be moving it around the corner to a clean environment above ground at 52nd St. between 5th and 6th Ave. We have never had this type of issue at any other location in our 10+ years in business and have A's at every single location."

The restaurant was last inspected on Oct. 30. Although it received an A grade, a critical violation was noted due to "evidence of mice present in the facility's food and/or non-food areas."
