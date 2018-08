Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

The CDC warns that ticks can be the size of a seed.

The Centers for Disease Control is raising tick awareness with a photo of a muffin."Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites," the agency Tweeted.Can't spot them? We have the answer below. Click to unveil.