Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost job during outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Camden properties, which owns numerous apartment complexes across the city of Houston, is giving money to residents who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the property management company recently launched the 'Camden Cares' initiative.

Turner said the company has placed $5 million into a relief fund for its residents and will be giving $2,000 each to their tenants who have lost their jobs due to pandemic.

In addition, tenants won't be evicted and won't be charged any late fees.

"We certainly want to thank them," said Turner.

The mayor also announced two additional deaths, bringing the city's death toll to six.

Turner said they were both between 60 and 70 years old, both with underlying health issues.

In total, there are 506 positive coronavirus cases in Houston.

"We're doing everything to slow the progression of this virus," said Turner.

