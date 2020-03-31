Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day could be Monday.

RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The model projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that "peak resource use" will be on April 13 in California. Even at peak resource use, California won't have a shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators, according to IHME. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand, and recently donated several hundred ventilators to states who need them more.

California is projected to see its peak mortality rate just a few days later, on April 15. The IHME model suggest we'll see a peak of 66 deaths per day on Wednesday, before seeing a steady decline through mid-May.

The model has shifted in recent weeks to show California's progress in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases. Originally, the state was projected to reach its peak resource use and death rate at the end of April.

In late March the study had projected that the total deaths in California would be over 6,000 by August. On Monday, the model showed a dramatic decline in projected deaths: 1,616 by August.

RELATED: Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

The situation is much more dire in New York, shows the IHME model, which predicts the state will see more than 13,000 deaths by August.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Friday, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
Coronavirus: 39 million N95 masks at center of fraud investigation
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
How blood from cured COVID-19 patients may save lives
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
Spring family helping elderly neighbors during COVID-19 outbreak
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
Show More
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
This is how the Rockets came in clutch for hospital workers
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
More TOP STORIES News