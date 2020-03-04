Coronavirus

California officials announce 1st new coronavirus death in state

Washington state has reported a 10th death from the new coronavirus and California announced its first.

Health officials in Placer County in Northern California say the elderly man who had other health conditions died Wednesday at a hospital in Roseville where he was in isolation.

The man was likely exposed to the virus while he traveled in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, officials said in a statement

The Washington state Department of Health released updated figures Wednesday morning, showing that nine people had died in King County, the state's most populous, and one person in Snohomish County. Washington state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area.

No other information about the newly reported Washington state death was immediately available.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence COVID-19 may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.

SEE ALSO: Everything Americans should know about the new coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusnorthern californiau.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to coronavirus
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and showers moving across our area
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Show More
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Texas Election 2020 results
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot
More TOP STORIES News