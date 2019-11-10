Build A Better Life: Health Tips

healthcheck

HCA Houston and ABC13 bring you health tips and information to help you "Build a Better Life". Learn how to be proactive in your health journey, get the latest insights and tried and true methods to keep your body in top shape, and more.

TIP: Exercise and Proactive Care
Build A Better Life, Tip 1: Excersise & Proactive Care



Fitness is an important part of keeping your body healthy, but there are several other factors involved. Whether you are dealing with a minor sports injury or need orthopedic surgery, you can trust HCA's specialists to create a treatment plan tailored to your specific needs. LEARN MORE





HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of health care in the Houston area, and employs 15,000 people. They serve almost a million patients every year, and provide over $2 billion in charity care annually.

