If you've purchased some of Zicam's cold and allergy products over the last several years, you could be getting money back after a $16 million settlement.
A class-action lawsuit alleges that Zicam "made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of certain Zicam products in violation of state and federal law."
Zicam is denying the allegation.
Customers living in the United States who bought the following products between Feb. 15, 2011 and June 5, 2018 are eligible for a refund:
RapidMelts Original
RapidMelts Ultra
Oral Mist
Ultra Crystals
Liqui-Lozenges
Lozenges Ultra
Soft Chews
Medicated Fruit Drops
Chewables
To qualify for the cash refund, you'll need to fill out a claim form listing the number of products you purchased during the eligibility period and the location where you bought them.
If you don't have your receipt, you'll get money back based on the manufacturer's suggested retail price. The form lists the price for each product during the settlement class period.
Without a receipt, the settlement covers a maximum of five products.
However, if you want a refund based on the actual amount you paid and if you purchased six or more products under the settlement, you'll have to send in your receipt or anything else that documents the price at the time, such as packaging.
You have until Oct. 3, 2018 to file a claim.
Read the full lawsuit here.
