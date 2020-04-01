Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Americans drinking more alcohol than usual during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

Fighting coronavirus with Corona - or other forms of alcohol? Looks that way. Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirits were spirits - with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way. Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%. And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswineshelter in placeu.s. & worlddrinkingbeerresearchalcohol
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
Friday is last day to get a refund on your rodeo tickets
Texas poised to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises
Big box retailers giving employees the day off on Easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What long shutdown would mean for Houston job outlook
Texas poised to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
Nearly 500 basketball goals removed from Houston city parks
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 14 deaths and 1,285 cases
Friday is last day to get a refund on your rodeo tickets
Show More
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Leaders address ways to protect children during COVID-19
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
5-year-old hit by stray bullet is in critical condition
More TOP STORIES News