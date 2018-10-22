Boil water notice issued for City of Anahuac

To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.

It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.

Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.

It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.

Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.

Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.

Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.

Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.

You can wash clothes with untreated water.

Officials in Anahuac have issued a boil water notice within city limits.The city says the notice is due to a water leak at Belton and S. Texas Avenue.Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.