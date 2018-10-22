TEXAS NEWS

Boil water notice issued for City of Anahuac

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Anahuac have issued a boil water notice within city limits.

The city says the notice is due to a water leak at Belton and S. Texas Avenue.

Here are a few things you should know if you are under the notice:
  • To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.
  • It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.
  • It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.
  • Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.
  • Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.
  • You can wash clothes with untreated water.


Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.

Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.
