Boil water notice issued after water main break in Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued to the city of Freeport after a water leak occurred in the water system on Gulf Blvd and the Brazosport Blvd area.

Officials are asking residents and business owners in the area to boil water for the next 48 hours.

Officials said the water should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

"In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption." officials said in a statement.

The lab results from the water should be back on Tuesday, according to officials.
