Boil water notice canceled in Spring after E. coli concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3424703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

The boil water notice in Spring has been canceled after a drinking water sample tested positive for E. coli bacteria.Some residents in Spring were being cautioned Wednesday to boil their water due to a possible E. coli contamination.The Bilma Public Utility District canceled the notice at noon Thursday, saying that there is no need to boil water supplied by the Bilma PUD because the testing sample was inaccurate.Homes in the Bilma public utility district were impacted.Kuehnle Elementary School was also impacted and placed on a 48-hour boil water notice.Officials sent out a notice Wednesday, warning the community not to drink the water without boiling it first.Officials said although the Bilma operator feels the water is safe, customers should make their own decision on whether to dispose of ice, flush water throughout home water lines or replace water filters.They said they will continue to review the sample and improve communication to residents and customers.