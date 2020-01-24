Baylor University student monitored for possible coronavirus

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Friday that it is monitoring a suspected case of coronavirus involving a Baylor University student.
Public health officials say the immediate health risk to the BU campus community is low.
The student was tested for the illness Thursday after traveling to China earlier this month, the health district said.
While there is a potential case, the health district said the risk to general public is low. Officials, though, are still trying to identify anyone who may have came in contact with the suspected case.
"These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive," the health district stated.
As of Friday afternoon, the agency said the student is doing well with minimal symptoms, and he has asked "to self-isolate."
Students with questions or concerns were directed to contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010. Additionally, an informational call center was set up at 888-283-2158 for students and parents with questions or concerns.
On Thursday, officials in Brazos County similarly stated a Texas A&M student who recently returned from China had been monitored for a potential case of coronavirus.
The illness, which has at least two confirmed American cases, has already contributed to at least 26 deaths overseas.
