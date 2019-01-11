HEALTH & FITNESS

Bauer's Candies recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

The FDA is issuing a public health alert to customers over concerns a certain type of candy may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

Health officials say that if you have Bauer's Candies' Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, and they were sold after Nov. 14, 2018, don't eat them. Throw them away.

The company says that the candy sold after that date may have come into contact with a worker in their facility who tested positive for hepatitis A.

Symptoms from the contagious liver disease can take up to 50 days to appear, and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea.

The candy is sold through the Bauer's website as well as QVC.

Read the full alert on the FDA's website.
