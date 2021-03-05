bank of america

Bank of America offering PTO for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bank of America says it's offering all U.S. employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a Bank of America spokesperson, 19,000 Texas employees can take up this offer and will have the option to use two half days of paid time off.

Back in December, the Centers for Disease Control recommended bank workers, whose day-to-day duties involve customers interaction, should be part of Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Coronavirus has killed more than a half-million Americans. Deaths and new cases per day have plummeted over the past two months, though they are still running alarmingly high.

In Texas, state data shows more than 2.3 million Texans have contracted COVID-19 and more than 43,000 people have died across the state.

The U.S. is averaging nearly 1,800 deaths and 62,000 newly confirmed infections per day. The U.S. has administered over 82 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the Centers Disease Prevention and Control. More than 21% of the nation's adults have received at least one shot, and close to 11% have been fully vaccinated.

RELATED VACCINE STORIES:



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19employmenttexas newshouston fights covidworking familiesu.s. & worldbanksbank of america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20
Bank issues big refund to man after thief takes over account
Masked men rob armored truck at bank in west Houston
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI arrests 4th person from Houston in Capitol attack
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
HISD town hall hopes to dispel vaccine myths for teachers
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Celebrities remember Lyric Chanel after she lost battle with cancer
Show More
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark hotel
Daylight saving time March: GA considering ending observance
Man accused of sex assault of 9-year-old girl may be near Katy
4 medical workers accused of committing health care fraud
More TOP STORIES News