Health & Fitness

Austin has first presumptive positive coronavirus cases, with 1 tied to Houston area

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials are reporting two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Travis County, marking the first confirmed cases in the area.

One of the cases is linked to the Houston area.

Both cases are not believed to be community spread, which means the illness did not come from an unknown infected person with whom they had contact.

Health officials say the case that is not tied to the Houston area is an individual who was transferred to the Austin area from another hospital in the rural part of the state.

As a result of the cases, Austin Public Health elevated its response to Phase 3 out of a five-phase plan.

Phase 1: Persons Under Monitoring
Phase 2: Persons Under Investigation (Testing in Progress)
Phase 3: Confirmed Case (No Person-to-Person spread)
Phase 4: Limited Person-to-Person Spread (Close/Household Contacts)
Phase 5: Person-to-Person Spread in the Community

"This is concerning but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area," said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Interim Medical Authority.

In the Houston area, 18 cases have been reported.

Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustinhoustonillnesstexas newscoronavirusu.s. & world
