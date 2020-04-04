Astros Justin Verlander donating salary to help combat COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he will donate his weekly paycheck during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts.Verlander and wife Kate Upton made the announcement Saturday in an Instagram post. The couple said it would pick an organization each week and highlight its work."Everyone around the world is affected by the virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home," Verlander's post said, in part.Verlander, the American League Cy Young Award winner, is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.The payments were part of a recent agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' union on how to proceed during the stoppage.