Coronavirus

Oxford, AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial after pause due to patient's reported side-effect

LONDON -- Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the U.K.

In a statement, the university said in large trials such as this "it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety."

It said that globally some 18,000 people have received the vaccine as part of the trial.

Though it would not disclose information about the patient's illness for reasons of participant confidentiality, an AstraZeneca spokesman said earlier this week that a woman had developed severe neurological symptoms that prompted the pause in testing.

The university insisted that it is "committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Darien Sutton on the race for a "safe" COVID-19 vaccine.



Pauses in drug trials are commonplace.

The study had been previously stopped in July for several days after a participant who got the vaccine developed neurological symptoms; it turned out to be an undiagnosed case of multiple sclerosis that was unrelated to the vaccine.

Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa. Several other COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, said the U.N. health agency wasn't overly concerned by the pause in the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine trial, describing it as "a wake-up call" to the global community about the inevitable ups and downs of medical research.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns
Texas COVID-19 cases drop, but experts warn of continued threat
Girl with special needs dealing with online learning hiccups
7 schools among HISD facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major crash on North Freeway may be the result of police chase
Saturday and Sunday bring very different weather patterns
Man in wheelchair killed in north Houston shooting
TD No. 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Man shot to death during intense game of dominoes
Show More
Students suspended for playing with toy gun during online class
More than 800 nurses strike at Chicago hospital
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News