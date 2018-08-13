ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit: Report

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

DETROIT, Michigan --
The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy because the legendary singer is reportedly gravely ill.

The 76-year-old is in Detroit surrounded by loved ones and friends, according to a report by entertainment writer Roger Friedman of Showbiz411.

Franklin has been battling numerous health problems over the years and had to cancel concerts last summer due to doctor's orders.

Her last performance was last November at the Elton John Aids Foundation in New York.

Fans on social media send their well wishes to Aretha Franklin


