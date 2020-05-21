Coronavirus

Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what expert says

SAN FRANCISCO -- As more places begin to reopen, whether to use a public restroom is something you might not have thought about.

They could be an obstacle because of the need for social distancing and keeping them disinfected.

Health experts say they can be a petri dish for diseases like coronavirus.

Features that we previously thought were sanitary can now be potential transmitters.

"The hand drying blower is a wonderful machine to spread germs and aerosols and droplets throughout the room," says Eric Feigl-Ding, scientist at Harvard University.

Experts say possible solutions include making bathrooms touchless, marking off sinks and toilets, removing doors from bathroom entrances and adding covers to toilets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstoiletcoronavirusgermsbathroomcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Organ donations during the COVID-19 crisis
More Texans packing heat during pandemic
Apple, Google release technology to notify users of coronavirus exposure
UT in Austin reopening in the fall, but things may be different
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, 1 in custody after shooting at shopping center
Harris County's stay-at-home order extended until June 10
Suspect kills himself after shooting pregnant woman to death
Dewhurst not pressing charges against girlfriend
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
More Texans packing heat during pandemic
Man learning to walk again after 50 days in hospital
Show More
Organ donations during the COVID-19 crisis
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Mario Elie reflects on 25th Anniversary of the 'Kiss of Death'
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Here's why you don't need to renew your license just yet
More TOP STORIES News