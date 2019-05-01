Anti-vaccination groups are using an episode from "The Brady Bunch" to promote their cause

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5265200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The group of adults that may be at risk are 'Generation X,' which are those born in the late 60's, 70's and 80's.

LOS ANGELES, California -- Groups against vaccinations are using an old episode of "The Brady Bunch" to promote their cause, specifically the episode where the Brady kids catch measles and Marcia says, "If you have to get sick, you sure can't beat the measles."The actress behind the role, Maureen McCormick, has since spoken out against the group's use of her character's image, saying she believes in vaccinations.The number of measles cases in the U.S. has reached a new high, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that there have been 704 cases reported nationally so far this year.The ongoing outbreaks have caused this year's number of cases to blow past the previous annual record in just the first few months.Last week, there were 626 confirmed cases for 2019. At that time, officials said that "in the coming weeks" the number of confirmed cases in 2019 were expected to surpass the prior record set in 2014 when 667 cases were reported.