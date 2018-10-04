Aspirin could do more than protect your heart. Researchers say it could also help against one form of cancer.
A new study found that taking one low-dose aspirin a day could help women avoid ovarian cancer.
Researchers believe it also helps women beat ovarian cancer if they develop it.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cancer killer of women.
