WOMEN'S HEALTH

An aspirin a day could help women prevent and even fight ovarian cancer

A low-dose aspirin can do more than protect your heart, researchers say. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Aspirin could do more than protect your heart. Researchers say it could also help against one form of cancer.

A new study found that taking one low-dose aspirin a day could help women avoid ovarian cancer.

Researchers believe it also helps women beat ovarian cancer if they develop it.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cancer killer of women.

