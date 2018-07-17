Amputee fitness trainer inspires others

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Zack Ruhl can do things that most people could never dream of doing. He can bench 501 pounds, do box jumps with his arms, even pull an SUV with his body weight - despite the fact that he's a double amputee.
Ruhl, who is a trainer at Dubs Barbell Club in Spring, was born with a rare bone disorder that led to the amputation of his legs at the age of two. Despite his disability, he went on to play defensive tackle on his high school football team at C.E. King High. A few years after graduation, he became a fitness trainer. Ruhl now offers free classes and training to anyone with a disability and describes himself as a tough teacher who doesn't accept excuses.
For more information on the programs offered at Dubs Barbell, click here.