ABC13 & YOU

Amputee fitness trainer inspires others

EMBED </>More Videos

Need some fitness motivation? Step into the gym with Zach Ruhl, a CrossFit owner with no legs who proves being average is not an option. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Zack Ruhl can do things that most people could never dream of doing. He can bench 501 pounds, do box jumps with his arms, even pull an SUV with his body weight - despite the fact that he's a double amputee.

Ruhl, who is a trainer at Dubs Barbell Club in Spring, was born with a rare bone disorder that led to the amputation of his legs at the age of two. Despite his disability, he went on to play defensive tackle on his high school football team at C.E. King High. A few years after graduation, he became a fitness trainer. Ruhl now offers free classes and training to anyone with a disability and describes himself as a tough teacher who doesn't accept excuses.

For more information on the programs offered at Dubs Barbell, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthathletesdisabilityexerciseABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license
Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes
Houston SPCA's all-new critter camp
Coffee with a cause: Non-profit coffee shop's life-changing mission
More ABC13 & You
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Woman finds tapeworm in spine after 'electric shocks' in legs
Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, study says
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Former Destiny's Child singer seeks mental health help
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News