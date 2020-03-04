Health & Fitness

Amazon confirms employee contracted coronavirus

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- Concerns continue worldwide over the spread of COVID19, also known as coronavirus, especially after Amazon confirmed that one of its employees contracted the virus.

The shipping company said the worker is in quarantine, but offered no other details.

Washington state is the only place reporting deaths from the coronavirus. At least nine people have died and a number of schools in the state remain closed.

There have been at least 120 cases confirmed in the U.S. but there are no confirmed cases in Harris County.

Lawmakers are working to finalize a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government's response to the outbreak.

SEE ALSO:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

Coronavirus outbreak: Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthamazoncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and storms expected today
Texas Election 2020 results
Voters wait hours to cast ballot at Texas Southern University
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
VIDEO: Child hangs from SUV as driver circles H-E-B
Nehls, Wall headed to runoff race for seat in District 22
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Show More
60 years ago today: Lunch counter demonstrations
Day 1 of our favorite Rodeo event, MUTTON BUSTIN'
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after Super Tuesday loss in home state
Menefee pulls ahead in Harris County attorney's race
More TOP STORIES News