As of 2014, 5 million Americans had dementia - about 1.6 percent of the population.
The CDC is now projecting dementia cases to grow to 13.9 million or 3.3 percent of the population in 2060.
The CDC says Hispanic Americans will have the greatest rise in cases of dementia in the next 42 years.
The CDC says dementia will increase partly as a result of fewer people dying from other chronic diseases and surviving into older adulthood.
