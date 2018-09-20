EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3774307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are two California doctors who are shaking up the medical world, saying their protocols can dramatically improve brain health in children and adults and even reverse diseases such as Alzheimer's. They say it all starts with sugar.

The Centers for Disease Control has just announced doctors expect Alzheimer's disease and related dementia diseases to double by the year 2060.As of 2014, 5 million Americans had dementia - about 1.6 percent of the population.The CDC is now projecting dementia cases to grow to 13.9 million or 3.3 percent of the population in 2060.The CDC says Hispanic Americans will have the greatest rise in cases of dementia in the next 42 years.The CDC says dementia will increase partly as a result of fewer people dying from other chronic diseases and surviving into older adulthood.