Health & Fitness

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is making a pitch for pancreatic cancer awareness. He's released a public service announcement, in conjunction with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.

Trebek is battling stage four pancreatic cancer - he announced his diagnosis in March, and recently revealed he was having another round of chemotherapy.



In the PSA, the beloved game show host talked about his own experience and the symptoms he faced but knew little about.

"I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer. Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes, and the yellowing of the skin and eyes," he says in the PSA.



He notes that in most countries, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a survival rate in the single digits.

Trebek urged everyone to learn about the risk and symptoms, and to wear purple in November to spread awareness.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckpancreatic cancerentertainmentalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued in Harris Co.
Be careful on the road! Wind gusts up to 40 mph expected
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
Impeachment inquiry: House prepares to vote, Tim Morrison testifies
Why didn't Astros' Gerrit Cole pitch in Game 7 of World Series?
State-appointed managers could replace HISD board
Show More
Petition to change date of Halloween gets 155K signatures
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News