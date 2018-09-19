You may think you are eating healthy every time you grab that container of yogurt but you are mistaken.Researchers analyzed more than 900 yogurt brands found in UK supermarkets and found that only 9 percent can be classified as low in sugar, containing less than five grams of sugar per 100 grams, while just 2 percent of children's yogurts are low in sugar.Brands labelled "organic" or those marketed at young children were among the worst offenders, containing the most sugar.For example, a typical yogurt contains more than half an adult's daily recommended sugar allowance. The yogurts that qualified with the lowest sugar content were labelled "natural" or "Greek" yogurts.Researchers say the worrisome part of this study is that most adults consider yogurts healthy, when in fact, most yogurts contain more sugar than a can of Coke.The best advice for those hoping for a healthy yogurt is to go Greek or natural.