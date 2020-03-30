ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover shares what it's like having COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The coronavirus pandemic impacted ABC13 last week when anchor Chauncy Glover posted a message to viewers on Facebook saying he tested positive for COVID-19.Now, just a few days after his announcement, the anchor spoke with his co-anchor, Mayra Moreno, via FaceTime and said he's doing well. He also discussed what the journey has been like since his diagnosis."In the beginning, it was extremely hard," said Chauncy. "But thank God I didn't have it as hard as you hear about some people who are hospitalized for days and on ventilators and, sadly, those that we've lost due to COVID-19. I'm thankful that while it was dire at the beginning, I did not have to resort to anything like that."Chauncy said last week, he woke up in the middle of the night in a sweat and felt a tightening in his chest. He also had temperature of 101 and felt painful body aches."It's definitely something you know when you have it," said Chauncy. "You're weak and [experience] a lot of other symptoms. At the beginning, it was very hard but thankfully, I'm over the worst part."Hundreds of ABC13 viewers offered Chauncy well wishes and added him to prayer lists. It's a notion he said he's grateful for."I've gotten tons of messages and all of that, and it sort of keeps you going because, people talk about the physical symptoms, but you also go through this sort of emotional, 'Why me? How did it happen?'"Chauncy said he wants to tell his story, and keep everyone posted on his progress and experience with the virus, but he's also sending a strong message."Take heed and listen and know that anyone can get this virus," he said. "Whether you're healthy or you're not healthy. It doesn't matter your age. You can still contract COVID-19."