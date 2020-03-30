coronavirus texas

ABC13's Chauncy Glover recovers from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The coronavirus pandemic impacted ABC13 last week when anchor Chauncy Glover posted a message to viewers on Facebook saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus

Chauncy told ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson that "the worst is over."

"I'm doing well, taking it easy, making sure that I get my rest," said Chauncy.

Chauncy said his doctor wants him to go 72 hours without medication before returning to normal.

Chauncy said last week, he woke up in the middle of the night in a sweat and felt a tightening in his chest. He also had temperature of 101 and felt painful body aches.

"It's definitely something you know when you have it," said Chauncy. "You're weak and [experience] a lot of other symptoms. At the beginning, it was very hard but thankfully, I'm over the worst part."

Hundreds of ABC13 viewers offered Chauncy well wishes and added him to prayer lists. It's a notion he said he's grateful for.

"I've gotten tons of messages and all of that, and it sort of keeps you going because, people talk about the physical symptoms, but you also go through this sort of emotional, 'Why me? How did it happen?'"

Chauncy said he wants to tell his story, and keep everyone posted on his progress and experience with the virus, but he's also sending a strong message.

"Take heed and listen and know that anyone can get this virus," he said. "Whether you're healthy or you're not healthy. It doesn't matter your age. You can still contract COVID-19."
