Help save a life during our blood drive today starting at 6am

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5944048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Join us for ABC13's blood drive Friday, March 6th, from 6am - 6pm.

JOIN US on March 6: ABC13 STUDIOS, 3310 BISSONNET ST. HOUSTON, TX 77005, 6AM-6PM

-OR-

VISIT AN ALTERNATIVE DONATION LOCATION LISTED BELOW

Friday, March 6, 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Sunday, March 8, 2020

SPONSORED BY