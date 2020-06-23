ABC13 President and GM shares warning after contracting COVID-19 from young daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 has seemingly impacted every person in so many ways and continues to hit home for millions of people, including here at ABC13, yet again.President and General Manager of KTRK, Wendy Granato, says she tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting it from her 22-year-old daughter, Frankie.Wendy and Frankie are both working from home and said they have made it through the worst part, and are feeling much better.Frankie says she started showing symptoms after her boyfriend was exposed to the virus and was experiencing some symptoms.It took four days to get Frankie's positive results back. That's when Wendy and her husband, John, immediately got tested.Wendy tested positive, however John tested negative. Now, Frankie and Wendy are sharing their story to warn others."There's no doubt that this age or age group is going to be more exposed. The other thing that scares me, I've got two college students, two college graduates who moved back home. They had to move back home with everything happening. Think of all the people in Houston who have young adults now living with them, and they can pass it to their parents and their parents may pass it on to their parents," said Wendy."There's no such thing as being too careful. If you're feeling sick at home, but you don't know how your symptoms are going to show, just go ahead and get the test because better safe than sorry," added Frankie.