Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What to do if the coronavirus outbreak impacted your employment
Clinic offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston
36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Gov. Abbott activates National Guard in response to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Clinic offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston
Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
What to do if the coronavirus outbreak impacted your employment
Gov. Abbott activates National Guard in response to coronavirus
HISD board president advises to 'stay the heck home'
Disaster proclamation extended indefinitely for Houston
Show More
Galveston County won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
COVID-19: Not all counties have ordered restaurants to close
To-go orders increase after Houston restaurants close doors
Wet and cooler this weekend
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News