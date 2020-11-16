Health & Fitness

Texas A&M and Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19, Aggies won't play for second straight week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday home game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies' program.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.



Texas A&M said on its website that the postponement comes "due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football game, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.

As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

In the previous video above, ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey warned that the Ole Miss and Texas A&M game might be postponed. Click play to hear why.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscollege stationhealthcoronavirus testingtexas a&m universitycoronavirus texascollege footballstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas among states chosen to test Pfizer vaccine distribution
14-year-old shot in north Houston 'traffic altercation,' HPD says
13 Investigates HISD's HUB's 'unacceptable' performance
A couple of chilly mornings before a warm up
Iota makes landfall as Cat. 4 storm in Nicaragua
Houston's positivity rate rises close to 8% ahead of holiday
Restrictions that could be coming if Houston cases increase
Show More
Rice's surprising way of keeping COVID-19 from spreading
HISD shutting down this school for 2 days due to COVID-19
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Harris Co. deputy constable accused of using excessive force
More TOP STORIES News