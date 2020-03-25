coronavirus texas

Houston-area COVID-19 cases climb to 897

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases added to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths while the number of those who've recovered is also increasing;

An estimated 47 people in the Houston area who've tested positive for the virus have reportedly recovered as of Sunday morning, according to reports from a number of health officials.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 897

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 286 cases, 2 deaths

Harris County: 240 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 61 cases

Brazos County: 44 cases, 2 death

Chambers County: 5 cases

Fort Bend County: 105 cases, 1 death

Galveston County: 60 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 65 cases

Wharton County: 5 cases

Walker County: 2 cases

Washington County: 6 cases

Austin County: 2 cases

San Jacinto: 1 case

